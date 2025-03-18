Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Acushnet (GOLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Acushnet (NYSE: GOLF):

3/8/2025 – Acushnet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2025 – Acushnet was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

2/28/2025 – Acushnet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Acushnet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2025 – Acushnet was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE GOLF traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 216,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $445.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.83 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Acushnet

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.23%.

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

