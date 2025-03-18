Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.84. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $81.45 and a one year high of $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.