Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $20,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

