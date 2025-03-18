Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.