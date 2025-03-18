Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 371 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.