Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 641 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.