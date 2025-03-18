Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.29. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

