REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading 4.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.21. 310,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 623,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

In other REV Group news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $146,007.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,436.82. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,819,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 524,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,089,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 35,066 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

