Reviewing ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ZOOZ Power and Enerpac Tool Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A Enerpac Tool Group 15.14% 25.39% 12.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ZOOZ Power and Enerpac Tool Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOOZ Power 0 0 1 1 3.50 Enerpac Tool Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

ZOOZ Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.16%. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.64%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than Enerpac Tool Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZOOZ Power and Enerpac Tool Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 19.64 -$11.76 million N/A N/A Enerpac Tool Group $592.74 million 3.97 $85.75 million $1.64 26.35

Enerpac Tool Group has higher revenue and earnings than ZOOZ Power.

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats ZOOZ Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; maintenance and manpower services; high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. This segment markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Other segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical textiles. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

