RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.27.

RH stock opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. RH has a 12 month low of $212.04 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.87.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,714.50. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of RH by 1,960.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,148,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,126,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

