Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.22. 16,850,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 20,517,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,635.84. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,462,727.20. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,985,127 shares of company stock valued at $142,455,378. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after buying an additional 273,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after buying an additional 1,085,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after acquiring an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,514 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

