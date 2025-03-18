Robyn Tannenbaum Buys 4,000 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) insider Robyn Tannenbaum purchased 4,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $24,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,685.39. The trade was a 3.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robyn Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Robyn Tannenbaum purchased 4,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

AFCG traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.30. 580,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,861. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $138.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFCG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the third quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in AFC Gamma by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 257.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

