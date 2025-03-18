Rocket Pool Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.89 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $108.53 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $5.11 or 0.00006183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 21,225,195 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

