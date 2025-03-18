Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) to “Outperform”

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

