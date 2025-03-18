Royce & Associates LP Acquires 44,010 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.50. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

