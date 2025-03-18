Royce & Associates LP Purchases 68,338 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,338 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tiptree by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tiptree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $846.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $503.60 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

