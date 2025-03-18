Royce & Associates LP Sells 146 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,375,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,040.40. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $138.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.42. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Jabil’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.