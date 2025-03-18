Royce & Associates LP Sells 198,980 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,980 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viant Technology

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $330,246.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,140.80. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.09 million, a PE ratio of 202.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

