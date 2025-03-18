Royce & Associates LP Sells 2,948 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cactus were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Cactus by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

