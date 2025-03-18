Royce & Associates LP Sells 6,602 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $206.07.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

