RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.23. The company has a market cap of $176.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

