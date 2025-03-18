Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine Sells 30,000 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RYAN stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

