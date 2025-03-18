S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
S4 Capital Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.86.
About S4 Capital
