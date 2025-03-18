S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

S4 Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.86.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising and marketing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

