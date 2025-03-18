Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Short Interest Update

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. 103,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,356. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.