Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 58,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SBR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.88. 25,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.44. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $70.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3012 dividend. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 79.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also

