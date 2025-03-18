Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Up 36.9% in February

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,042,400 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 13th total of 2,952,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 673.7 days.

Sampo Oyj Trading Up 2.7 %

SAXPF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. 578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,399. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

