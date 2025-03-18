SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

SandRidge Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $428.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.03.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

