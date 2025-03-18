SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.
SandRidge Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
SandRidge Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE SD opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $428.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.03.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SandRidge Energy
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- CrowdStrike Stock Attracts Congressional Buyers—Time to Invest?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- ARK Innovation Fund Bets Big on Bitcoin—Will It Pay Off?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.