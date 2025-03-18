SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP) Declares $0.13 Dividend

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
SJCP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90. SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.16.
SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.