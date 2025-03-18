Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 72.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

