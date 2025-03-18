Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $163.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $101.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.44 and a one year high of $173.25.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

