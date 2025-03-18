Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 203.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.