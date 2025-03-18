Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.10-9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60-7.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.63 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.100-9.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SAIC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Science Applications International Stock Up 7.2 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

