Scroll One Day Volume Reaches $13.57 Million (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Scroll token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Scroll has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Scroll has a total market cap of $63.73 million and $13.57 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,965.61 or 1.00081353 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.34520126 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $11,617,718.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

