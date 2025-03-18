Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

