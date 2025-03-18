Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.97 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

