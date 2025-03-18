Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.8 %

OLLI opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

