Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Solventum Trading Up 1.2 %
SOLV opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
