Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Voya Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Voya Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOYA opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.60.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

