Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

NYSE:HWM opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

