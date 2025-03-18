ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,630 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $321,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $843.03 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $988.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $985.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.43, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,108.03.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

