Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Down 15.3% in February

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SEVN opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 309,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

