Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Nancy Disman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

