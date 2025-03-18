Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Nancy Disman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shift4 Payments Stock Performance
FOUR opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.30.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
