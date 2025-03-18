Short Interest in Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Expands By 19.2%

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 406,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Armlogi Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTOC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 33,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,827. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.67. Armlogi has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Armlogi had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armlogi

About Armlogi

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTOC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Armlogi during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armlogi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armlogi in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Armlogi during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armlogi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

