Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Declines By 26.9%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. 4,814,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on BBVA

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.