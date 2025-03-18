Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Increases By 36.7%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 183,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Banco Macro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Banco Macro Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 339,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 539,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,161,000 after purchasing an additional 247,070 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 485,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BMA traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 178,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,705. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.