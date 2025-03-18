Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Increases By 36.7%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 183,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Read Our Latest Report on Banco Macro
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro
Banco Macro Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE BMA traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 178,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,705. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.
