Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Drops By 31.3%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Bank of China Price Performance

About Bank of China

OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.18. Bank of China has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.14.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

