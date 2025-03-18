Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Drops By 31.3%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.
