Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Decreases By 15.5%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 61,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

