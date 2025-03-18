Short Interest in CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Rises By 39.4%

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.9 days.
CVS Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSGF opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.
About CVS Group
