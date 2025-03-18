Short Interest in Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Declines By 31.3%

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Entero Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENTO opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Entero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.16.
Entero Therapeutics Company Profile
