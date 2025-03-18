Short Interest in Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Decreases By 16.7%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 490,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 588,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Envirotech Vehicles stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Envirotech Vehicles worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

EVTV traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 196,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,282. Envirotech Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

